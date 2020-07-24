Sushant Singh Rajput's dog Fudge is now with late actor's family in Patna

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was very fond of his dog, Fudge, and after his death many of his fans were wondering what happened to the pet. Fudge is in good care, living with the late actor's family in Patna. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a picture of Fudge with their father, KK Singh, on her verified Instagram account. She captioned the snapshot: "Dad with Fudge."

View this post on Instagram Dad with Fudge â¤ï¸ A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) onJul 23, 2020 at 9:09am PDT

Numerous old videos have been doing the rounds on the internet where Sushant can be seen playing and dancing with Fudge.

Meanwhile, Sushant's final release, "Dil Bechara" premieres on Friday on Disney+Hotstar at 7:30 p.m. The film is an official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault In Our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

