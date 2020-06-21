Sushant Singh Rajput's fans want justice for the actor, demand CBI inquiry

A week after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the outrage against nepotism in Bollywood continues. In the late actor's hometown, Patna, fans have been taking to the streets to express their anger. The Jan Adhikar Party activists raised slogans and burnt posters bearing photographs of Karan Johar and Salman Khan during a protest march on Friday, June 19.

Johar is among the several Bollywood elite, who have been targetted for demoralising newcomers who do not come from a film background or don't have godfathers. Fans allege that Rajput fell victim to the power play of the industry's bigwigs. They are demanding a CBI inquiry into the cause of Rajput's death.

After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

