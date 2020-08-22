Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback smiling picture with Ankita Lokhande will make you teary-eyed

Kushal Zaveri, one of the directors of the popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which made Sushant Singh Rajput a household name, has shared a throwback picture on Instagram. The picture features the late actor with his ex-girlfriend, actress Ankita Lokhande, and close friend Mahesh Shetty besides Zaveri.

In the photograph, Sushant makes a goofy expression sticking out his tongue, while everyone else smiles at the camera. Zaveri captioned the image: "#Nostalgia (sic)", along with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram #nostalgia âÂ¤ A post shared by Kushal Zaveri (@kushalz) onAug 20, 2020 at 11:50pm PDT

"Pavitra Rishta" was Sushant's second outing as an actor, and he shot to fame playing Manav Deshmukh on the show before Bollywood stardom beckoned.

On Thursday, the CBI took over the investigation into the death of Sushant after a Supreme Court nod the day before. A team of the central probe agency is in Mumbai investigating the death of the actor, who was found dead in his residence on June 14.

The CBI has registered a case against Sushant's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi and flatmate Samuel Miranda and unknown persons on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor's father KK Singh with the Bihar Police on July 25.

