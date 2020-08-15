Sushant Singh Rajput's video singing Krishna Bhajan goes viral on social media

A video that has late actor Sushant Singh Rajput singing a Krishna bhajan has surfaced online only now, two months after his death, although it was reportedly made in January this year.

Sushant's fans are floored by his singing skills. One wrote on Twitter: "He was a good singer. Another said: "Saying that he was a bundle of talent is also an understatement."

Another fan tweeted: "Such a dynamic, young, talented actor Sushant Singh was. Shame on those who harmed him and those who are stalling the investigations."

A lot has happened since Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. His family has lodged an FIR accusing his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges.

The late actor's family has also demanded a CBI investigation into his death. For this, they have gained support from his fans as well as the Bollywood fraternity including Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever