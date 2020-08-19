Sushil Kumar welcomes Narsingh Yadav to national camp

It is time to move on and think beyond, says Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar when enquired about his view on competitor Narsingh Yadavs return to action. "Well, I don't want to indulge in what happened in the past. My focus is on the Tokyo Olympics and winning a medal for my nation is what matters to me," Sushil told IANS on Tuesday. "I want to welcome Narsingh (to the camp) and wish him all the very best for future events. He is a good wrestler and I hope he does well for India."

Narsingh, who is back on the mat after a four-year doping ban, is all set to join the national camp in Sonepat, starting September 1. With the 2010 Commonwealth gold medallist's return, much talked about Sushil-Narsingh face-off is on the cards again as the duo will look to cement their spot in the Olympic qualifiers next year via trials.

However, two-time Olympic medallist Sushil is ‘least bothered' and seems in his element.



Narsingh Yadav

"Let the game (camp) begin. I don't want to get into it so early," said Sushil, who will continue to train at the Chhatrasal stadium in the national capital despite the national camp being scheduled from next month.

"COVID-19 cases are rising. So, I will train at Chhatrasal stadium only. I have already informed the federation about this. Rest depends on WFI, whenever they call, I will go," he added.

