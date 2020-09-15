Sushil Kumar: Worst time of my life after winning Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sushil Kumar, who won the 5 crore prize on the fifth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, has taken to his Facebook account to reveal some details of the aftermath. From failed investments to tryst with alcohol to rift with wife, he penned almost all of his thoughts and the tumultuous events.

He wrote:-

"Worst time of my life after winning KBC

2015-2016 was the most challenging full time of my life, nothing was left to extinguish what to do.

Due to being a local celebrity, there was a program in Bihar for ten to fifteen days in a month. That's why education went away slowly." (sic)

He added:-

"I used to be very serious about the media at that time and the media used to ask me on a few days what are you doing, I used to do this business without experience, so that I can tell in the media that I am not useless.

The result of which was that the business used to drown after a few days.

With this after KBC I became a donor and got a secret donation. More than 50 thousand in a month used to go to such activities.

This is why some current type of people were also joined and we used to be cheated a lot, which came to know after many days of donating." (sic)

Talking of the friction with wife and how the marriage almost ended in a divorce, Kumar wrote:-

"Relationships with wife were slowly getting worse.

She often used to say that you do not know the right and wrong people and do not worry about the future, after listening to all this, we thought that we were not able to understand, we used to get a lot of fights on this.

Although some good things were also happening with this in Delhi, I took some cars and started driving it with a friend of mine, due to which I had to come to Delhi for a few days almost every month. In the same way, I was introduced to some media in Jamia Milia. It happened to the boys, then the boys studying in IIMC, then their seniors, then the boys doing research in JNU, some theatre artists etc. When they used to talk about a topic, they seemed like hey! I am a frog of the well. I know nothing about many things." (sic)

He dug deeper and also talked about his attachment to alcohol and cigarettes:-

"Now an addiction is also attached to all these things

Alcohol and cigarettes.

When we had to sit with these people with alcohol and cigarettes.

There was a time when if it stopped for seven days, then there would be a separate meeting with seven groups like this for seven days. It was very good to hear them, because whatever these people used to talk seemed new to me. The company of these people has impacted that the seriousness I used to be about the media has gradually reduced." (sic)

