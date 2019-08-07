Sushma Swaraj's last 5 tweets: Article 370, ISRO, triple talaq, Kulbhushan Jadhav, Azam Khan comment

national

A look back at the last five tweets by the former external minister lauding the government's accomplishments

Sushma Swaraj. Pic/AFP

Late senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj was known for her approachable leadership. The four-time Lok Sabha and three-time Rajya Sabha leader who was said to be an impressive orator, has handled many portfolios in past governments formed by NDA. But her most prominent portfolio was her tenure as the external minister in the Narendra Modi government from 2014 till May this year.

The BJP leader was active on social media. During her tenure as the external minister in the last government, she helped many citizens both in and outside India. She is known to surely respond to the woes of Indians in and out of the country and solve their problems in a timely manner. Not just citizen woes, Swaraj has often posted her comments expressing her concerns and laud the government and her last five tweets from her accounts depict just that.

She lauded the passing of the Article 370 and Article 35 (A) that granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, in which the state was reorganized as two union territorities; Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in her latest tweet that became her last words on a public platform. In her tweets praising the resolution, the former minister congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah. Her final tweet about the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill being passed in the parliament was posted just hours before her death, congratulating the Prime Minister for achieving the feat.