Sushma Swaraj's last 5 tweets: Article 370, ISRO, triple talaq, Kulbhushan Jadhav, Azam Khan comment
A look back at the last five tweets by the former external minister lauding the government's accomplishments
Late senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj was known for her approachable leadership. The four-time Lok Sabha and three-time Rajya Sabha leader who was said to be an impressive orator, has handled many portfolios in past governments formed by NDA. But her most prominent portfolio was her tenure as the external minister in the Narendra Modi government from 2014 till May this year.
The BJP leader was active on social media. During her tenure as the external minister in the last government, she helped many citizens both in and outside India. She is known to surely respond to the woes of Indians in and out of the country and solve their problems in a timely manner. Not just citizen woes, Swaraj has often posted her comments expressing her concerns and laud the government and her last five tweets from her accounts depict just that.
She lauded the passing of the Article 370 and Article 35 (A) that granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, in which the state was reorganized as two union territorities; Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in her latest tweet that became her last words on a public platform. In her tweets praising the resolution, the former minister congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah. Her final tweet about the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill being passed in the parliament was posted just hours before her death, congratulating the Prime Minister for achieving the feat.
@narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019
The anti-triple talaq bill decriminalizing the practice of announcing divorce by uttering talaq thrice, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on July 30, where Swaraj congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the members of the parliament.
I congratulate the Prime Minister and all members of parliament who helped in the passage of the revolutionary Bill on triple Talaq.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 30, 2019
Samajwadi Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan’s sexist remark against BJP MP Rama Devi invited flak and disgust from all women parliamentarians. Swaraj called the SP leader ‘s comments “crossing all limits of decency.” She slammed Khan in her tweet, saying , “Azam Khan is known for making such statements which prove that he suffers from mental perversion."
Azam Khan is known for making such statements which prove that he suffers from mental perversion. The statement that he made while addressing a lady Chairperson crossed all limits of decency. He deserves a stringent punishment to preserve the dignity and decorum of the House.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 26, 2019
The International Court of Justice ordered Pakistan to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav and to reconsider the death sentence awarded to him to which Swaraj had posted a picture of her with Jadhav’s family.
Kulbhushan Jadhav's family came to see me today. I wish them all the best. pic.twitter.com/CaXYaDXAUH— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 25, 2019

The ISRO's launch of the Chandrayaan 2 on July 22 to the moon was said to be a proud moment for the country. Among everyone who cheered for the accomplishment, Swaraj expressed her happiness in a tweet, wishing the mission "a grand success."
I salute @Isro scientists for making India a space super power by successfully launching #Chandrayaan2. I wish the mission a grand success.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 22, 2019

With inputs from PTI and ANI
Watch full video: Sushma Swaraj No More - Tributes Pour In For The Veteran BJP Leader
