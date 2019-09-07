Sushmita Sen celebrates daughter Renee's 20th birthday in Maldives; see photos

Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee turned 20 on September 4. The doting mum whisked her off to the Maldives to celebrate the landmark birthday. Accompanying them is younger daughter Alisah and Sushmita's rumoured model beau Rohman Shawl. They marked Renee's big day by learning diving.

Sushmita Sen shared some old photographs with Renee and wrote a heartfelt note for her. The post read: "The first one to ever call me Maa...a long & tough labour before she was born from my heart!!! Happppyyyyyy Birthday Renee Shona, WE ARE 20!!!! what a journey its been...and HOW MANY MORE exciting adventures await!!! embrace them all & always remember Alisah & Maa love you like crazzzyyyyyy!! #youaremydestiny, enjoyyyyy my first love...all our kisses & blessings, #duggadugga I love you, Maa & Alisah [sic]"

Just a few days ago, Sushmita Sen also celebrated younger daughter Alisah's 10th birthday and wrote how it has sort of becoming a tradition to learn scuba diving. Alisah did that on her 10th birthday and through this post, Sushmita revealed that Renee is already a certified scuba diver.

The former Miss Universe shared Renee's birthday pictures from the Maldives where they indulged in scuba diving. The pictures from the ocean look breathtakingly beautiful. Sen shared a video of herself with the birthday girl and wrote: "Once we learn to swim, we no longer fear the depths...we choose it!!! Renee & I [sic]"

In an interview with IANS, Sushmita said that motherhood has stabilised her life. "The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself," she added.

