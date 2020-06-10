Sushmita Sen had faith in me because of Neerja: Director Ram Madhvani
Ready with his new web series Aarya, director Ram Madhvani shares how he convinced Sen to return to acting after five years
Following up the masterfully told Neerja (2016) is a tall order. But director Ram Madhvani is set to return with another promising outing, Aarya. Even though the series — based on the Dutch drama Penoza — has the tonality of a thriller, the director views it as a story about a family. "To me, Neerja wasn't as much a hijack story as it was a mother-daughter tale. Here, I wanted to explore the interpersonal relationships in a family. I watched Penoza nine years ago and fell in love with the protagonist," recounts Madhvani, who then set out to create an Indian adaptation. "Two years ago, I spoke to the original creators [Pieter Bart Korthuis and Diederik van Rooijen], appraising them of the changes we are making. It was important to have it rooted in our reality."
The Disney+Hotstar show marks the return of Sushmita Sen, who was last seen in the Bengali film, Nirbaak (2015). Madhvani considers himself "blessed" that she gave her nod. "She is a star, in the position of saying yes or no [to a project]. When I met her, I walked her through our process. The opportunity and the story excited her.
Ram Madhvani
She put her faith in me because she had liked Neerja. In some ways, she is a true star who has an unusual aura."
A still from Neerja
Though Madhvani is currently writing a comedy, one wonders about the fate of the ambitious historical series, Bodhidharma. The 10-part show, which was to be helmed by him and penned by Prasoon Joshi, was reportedly shelved after a fallout between the duo. "Prasoon is a friend and one of the most talented artistes. But, shows are hard to make. It took nine years to make Aarya, and 14 years for Neerja. I hope the universe conspires to develop this show."
