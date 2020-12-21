Sushmita Sen on winning Best Actor in Drama Series: This completes the comeback

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has bagged the best female actor in a drama series for her Disney+ Hotstar web series 'Aarya' at the first-ever 'Filmfare OTT Awards 2020'.

The former 'Miss Universe' announced this news to her fans on Instagram by posting a small video clip. In the clip she can be seen sitting along with her daughter Renee Sen and announcing the news with the caption, "This completes the 'Comeback' Thank you for giving 'Aarya' all the love!!!" and added, "And now this 'The Best Actor in a Drama Series Female' at the first-ever 'Filmfare OTT Awards 2020'."

She further thanked the crew of 'Aarya' and wrote, "To my entire #AaryaFamily THE BLACK LADY is ours tonight Thank you Captain @madhvaniram @sandeipm @vinraw & Team Aarya for believing & making this moment possible!!!"

"What a beautiful gift on my Father's birthday!!![?] Thank you @filmfare," she added. The Sushmita Sen starrer 'Aarya' has been co-created by Sandeep Modi and Ram Madhvani. This Indian crime drama series is based on 'Penoza', which is a Dutch drama series. Alongside the beautiful and talented actor, the cast includes names like Chandarchur Singh, Namita Das, Sikander Kher, among several others.

