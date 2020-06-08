Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya trailer crosses 13 million-plus views on YouTube

The team of Aarya is over the moon with the thunderous response that the trailer of their upcoming web series has received. Ram Madhvani took to his social media to express his happiness to the fans as the trailer hit 13 million-plus views in just two days. Starring Sushmita Sen, the trailer has garnered rave reviews and appreciation.

Ram Madhvani has shared a video to assert his gratitude. "Wow, I can't believe the reactions to the trailer. Thank you so much, all of you who have seen it, supported it. This is a great motivation for us. It's been a lot of hard work and huge labour of love for all of us. And, I can't tell you how happy we are that you have like it. Thank you," shares the director-producer Ram Madhvani in the video. Take a look:

Hotstar Specials presents Aarya starring Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikander Kher, and many more in the pivotal roles. The nine-episode crime drama, produced by Ram Madhvani Films and co-directed by Ram Madhvani, is all set to release on 19th June on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

