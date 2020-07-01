Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev: Film is a unique thriller

When he first attempted to give a go at an acting career in 2014 with the web series Peshawar — based on the terrorist attack in Peshawar's Army Public School — Rajeev Sen didn't have much luck. However, it was at sister Sushmita's behest that he decided to try his hand at it yet again with the Vivek Oberoi-backed Iti. "This is a concept-driven thriller; it is along the lines of what I have been looking forward to doing. I had a desire to express my creativity and bring characters alive. It has been four years since I shifted to the city, and since then, I have only wanted to be an actor. I contemplated it for a long time, and those close to me persuaded me to take to it," says Sen.

The announcement comes a week after his actor-sister's thunderous return to the screen with Disney+Hotstar's Aarya. Ask him if he seeks her opinion on him venturing into Bollywood, and he says, "I don't remember when I first told her about wanting to be an actor, but her reaction has always been positive. She is an independent woman, and I am proud of her achievements. She has been a big inspiration, and has encouraged me to have a positive approach towards my goals."

