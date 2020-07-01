Search

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev: Film is a unique thriller

Updated: Jul 01, 2020, 08:22 IST | Mohar Basu | Mumbai

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev on making his acting debut with upcoming web offering.

When he first attempted to give a go at an acting career in 2014 with the web series Peshawar — based on the terrorist attack in Peshawar's Army Public School — Rajeev Sen didn't have much luck. However, it was at sister Sushmita's behest that he decided to try his hand at it yet again with the Vivek Oberoi-backed Iti. "This is a concept-driven thriller; it is along the lines of what I have been looking forward to doing. I had a desire to express my creativity and bring characters alive. It has been four years since I shifted to the city, and since then, I have only wanted to be an actor. I contemplated it for a long time, and those close to me persuaded me to take to it," says Sen.

Sushu

The announcement comes a week after his actor-sister's thunderous return to the screen with Disney+Hotstar's Aarya. Ask him if he seeks her opinion on him venturing into Bollywood, and he says, "I don't remember when I first told her about wanting to be an actor, but her reaction has always been positive. She is an independent woman, and I am proud of her achievements. She has been a big inspiration, and has encouraged me to have a positive approach towards my goals."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK