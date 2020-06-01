Sushmita Sen's web debut Aarya postponed by a month?

Sushmita Sen's fans have been waiting for the past five years to see her on the big screen. The news of her joining the digital bandwagon with Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani of Neerja (2016) fame, naturally brought much cheer. Initially slated to release in the last week of March, the web series was postponed to June in the wake of the industry shutdown. Now, sources suggest that the offering, which is set in Rajasthan, has been delayed by almost a month.

A source informs, "Working offline can be time-consuming, especially when it comes to editing shows. After the actors dubbed their portions from home, the mixing took considerable time. Moreover, Ram re-edited a few episodes to make the series more taut and pacy. The first trailer is currently being worked upon and will drop online by June-end. The show is likely to release by early July." Sen plays the titular role in the series that also features Namit Das.



Ram Madhvani

mid-day reached out to Ram and Amita Madhvani, who did not respond till press time.

