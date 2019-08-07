Sushma Swaraj to be cremated with full state honours today

national

Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday, will be cremated with full state honours at Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi.

Mortal remains of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi early Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019. Also seen (2nd R) is her husband Swaraj Kaushal. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Sushma Swaraj, the former external affairs minister and BJP leader, will be cremated on Wednesday at Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi with full state honours, BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda said. Swaraj was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a deterioration in her health and she passed away on Tuesday night due to cardiac arrest.

Sources at AIIMS told ANI that the 67-year-old leader was feeling restless at 9 pm and she was taken to the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. A team of doctors tried to revive her for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. At 10:50 pm, Sushma Swaraj was declared dead.

Nadda termed Swaraj's demise as a sad incident for the whole country. "Sushma Ji is no more with us, it is a sad incident for not only BJP but the whole country. She inspired us, her last tweet tells us how she was involved in serving the nation in an emotional way," he said in a statement to ANI.

The BJP leader further added, "Her mortal remains will be kept at her residence for people to pay last respects. Around 12 pm tomorrow, her mortal remains will be brought to BJP headquarters. At 3 pm, she will be taken to Lodhi road crematorium, where her last rites will be performed with full state honours."

Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari mourn the passing of Sushma Swaraj and said in a statement to ANI that, "Passing away of Sushma ji is a personal loss for me, BJP, and the country. Since the inception of the party, she played a key role in its expansion. When I was the president of BJP, she gave me guidance like an elder sister."

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan expressing condolence told ANI, "I am deeply saddened, I never thought Sushma ji will leave us so early. She loved and guided me as an elder sister for three decades. She had extraordinary personality & talent, she was a caring human."

