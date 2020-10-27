TRP Scam: 'Suspicious transaction' between Hansa and Republic TV under SIT scanner

In a major twist in the TRP scam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Mumbai Crime Branch is now investigating a suspicious monetary transaction between Hansa Research Group Pvt Ltd, the complainant in the case, and Republic TV which has been accused of buying Television Rating Points (TRP). Meanwhile, top investors of the channel have been summoned for questioning due to suspicion about the investment.

Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, who is part of the SIT, said they have received a preliminary forensic audit report that shows a suspicious transaction of Rs 32 lakh between Hansa group and Republic TV.

"The monetary transaction between Republic TV and the Hansa group is very crucial for the investigation," said a senior Crime Branch officer.



Some of the TRP scam accused leave the Esplanade court at Azad Maidan after a hearing on October 26. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Republic Chief Financial Officer Shiva Subramaniyam Sundaram has confirmed to the SIT about the transaction, which is there in the bank statements of Republic TV. The officers have asked Republic TV to submit the details of the transaction. However, Hansa group's director Narsihan Krishna Swami alias Shekhar, who was questioned by the SIT, has denied any monetary transaction. Swami did not respond to mid-day's calls and messages for comment.

Over the past two days, Crime Branch teams conducted raids on top investors of Republic TV in Kolkata, West Bengal, and Rajkot, Gujarat, as the forensic audit suggested suspicious investment in the channel. "Suspicion has been raised on five companies of Republic investors in Kolkata and Rajkot. Summons have been issued to their owners and directors to appear before the investigating officer on October 30," an officer said.

The officer said they suspect a possibility of money laundering in the case.

Meanwhile, Umesh Mishra, one of the accused in the TRP scam, got bail after he agreed to become a witness in the case, said an officer. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, while granting bail to Mishra, said, "The investigating officer did not object to his bail application. It is the contention of the prosecution that the accused, Umesh, is ready to become the witness."

A key accused, Abhishek Kolawade, who surrendered before the SIT, has been sent to police custody for two days. The SIT have recovered several call recordings of Kolawade and other accused where he can be heard explaining them how to visit households having barometers and pay them to watch specific news channels.

The Crime Branch, for the first time one record, said that they have found no evidence against the India Today Group which was initially named in the FIR.

