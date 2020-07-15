Sutapa Sikdar remembers husband Irrfan Khan with a heartwarming picture: 'Yaad tumhari aati rahi raat bhar'

Irrfan Khan's family and fans are yet to get out from the shock of the untimely demise of the versatile actor. The versatile actor passed away on April 29, 2020. The actor was undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine cancer and was admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection. Irrfan's son Babil Khan and wife Sutapa Sikdar have been sharing various pictures of their good old days spent with the late actor on their social media accounts.

Recently, Sutapa took to her Instagram handle to share a special post for her husband. She shared the picture of Kamini plant placed in the balcony. She was thinking about the New York actor. "Our balcony..yaad tumhari Aati rahi raat bhar yeh khubsoo mehkati rahi raat bhar.. (The scent emanated all night, and I thought of you all night),” she wrote in her caption.

Before this, Sutapa remembered the good old days spent with Irrfan on a vacation. "Its one of those days#nostalgia#northbengal. I wish I lived near a river # childhood memories of north Bengal. Wild moist fragrant during rains. Teesta is not a river it’s a saga#revisiting with irrfan and Babil for #qareebqareebsingle. How I wish could just visit once more (sic)", she captioned the picture.



Recently, Sikdar took to her Facebook account to share two pictures with the late actor. In one picture, Irrfan can be seen lying on the grass alone and in the second pic, he poses along with his wife. She wrote, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right doing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about. It’s just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again."

Her son Babil is also painting his Instagram profile with sweet memories of his late father. Babil recently shared a beautiful monochrome picture of his father and revealed how the actor had a strange understanding of rain. In the picture, the late actor is seen feeding a camel.

Earlier, Babil shared another throwback picture of Irrfan spending quality time with school kids and principal at his farmhouse. Dressed in a white shirt, sunglasses and a beige hat, the late actor can be seen interacting with small kids who paid a visit to see him. Babil captioned the photos stating, "I thought might as well. Whenever it was farmhouse time for him, these kids and the school principal would show up to meet. [sic]"

Irrfan Khan, who made his debut with a small role in Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay in 1988 was known for his performances in Maqbool, The Namesake, A Mighty Heart, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Haider, Gunday, Piku, Talvar, and Hindi Medium, amongst others. His last film Angrezi Medium released in March this year.

