Suzuki's Joan Mir claims maiden world championship title

Suzuki's Spanish rider Joan Mir is ecstatic after winning the MotoGP world championship following the Valencia GP yesterday. Pic/AFP

Suzuki's Joan Mir won the MotoGP world title on Sunday a week after finally securing his maiden Grand Prix triumph at the same Valencia circuit. Mir, 23, from Mallorca inherited the crown left vacant by the injured six-time champion Marc Marquez when finishing seventh in the Valencia Grand Prix won by Italy's Franco Morbidelli.

The champion celebrated by pulling wheelies and screeching his smoking tyres in front of the paddock where his family awaited him to celebrate. "I've been fighting for this all my life, I can neither laugh nor cry but I'm flooded with emotions," said Mir.

This was the first MotoGP title won by a Suzuki rider since 2000. Morbidelli won the penultimate race of the season, leading from pole until the very last lap when he came under intense pressure from Australian Jack Miller.

"I just came up short," said the Australian Morbildelli and Miller played cat-and-mouse overtaking each other several times over the final

tight corners.

Morbidelli's teammate at Yamaha's satellite SRT team, Frenchman Fabio Quartararo, ruined any chance he had of prolonging the title race with a fall to follow his crash on the opening lap at the circuit last week.

Earlier on Sunday, Spain's Jorge Martin stole in at the death to win the Moto2 GP overtaking his compatriot Hector Garzo and Italy's Marco Bezzecchi just ahead of the finish line.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever