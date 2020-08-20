Swachh Survekshan Results 2020: Navi Mumbai 3rd cleanest city in India

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday announced the results of the Swachh Survekshan 2020 survey.

Indore city in Madhya Pradesh retained its position for the fourth time as the cleanest city in India. While Gujarat’s Surat bagged the second spot, Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai ranked third.

Navi Mumbai is India’s 3rd cleanest city.



Heartiest congratulations to the people & municipal authorities for achieving this remarkable feat. pic.twitter.com/89k2kbL7Dm — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 20, 2020

In cities with population less than one lakh, Karad in Maharashtra is the cleanest city, while Saswad in Maharashtra got the second position in the same category. Maharashtra scored a hat-trick in the clean city under one lakh population with Lonavla winning the number three spot.

We congratulate Karad from Maharashtra for being awarded the 1st place in the “India's Cleanest City (Population < 1 Lakh) ” category.#MyCleanIndia #SwachhMahotsav #SwachhSurvekshan2020 pic.twitter.com/kv7MDnv3vY — Swachh Bharat Urban (@SwachhBharatGov) August 20, 2020

We congratulate Saswad from Maharashtra for being awarded the 2nd place in the “India's Cleanest City (Population < 1 Lakh) ” category.#MyCleanIndia #SwachhMahotsav #SwachhSurvekshan2020 pic.twitter.com/7PWikiV8pQ — Swachh Bharat Urban (@SwachhBharatGov) August 20, 2020

We congratulate Lonavala from Maharashtra for being awarded the 3rd place in the “India's Cleanest City (Population < 1 Lakh) ” category.#MyCleanIndia #SwachhMahotsav #SwachhSurvekshan2020 pic.twitter.com/dzaGIxlPQl — Swachh Bharat Urban (@SwachhBharatGov) August 20, 2020

This is the fifth edition of the survey that was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2016. In the first edition of the survey, Mysuru had won the award for the cleanest city of India.

A total of 1.87 crore citizens participated in the survey of 4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 92 towns along the Ganga river. The survey held by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

A total of 129 awards will be handed over to the top performing cities and states at the "Swachh Mahotsav" event.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which is organising the event, said the Prime Minister will also interact with select beneficiaries of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) - ''swachhagrahis'' (people adopting cleanliness by building toilet at their homes) and ''safaikarmis'' (sanitation workers) - from different parts of the country through video conference.

'Swachh Survekshan 2020', which was completed in 28 days, saw registration of 1.7 crore citizens on Swachhata App, over 11 crore impressions on social media, more than 5.5 lakh sanitary workers linked to social welfare schemes and over 84,000 informal waste-pickers integrated into the mainstream.

Swachh Survekshan was introduced by the government with the objective of generating large-scale citizen participation in the Mission, along with inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among cities towards becoming India's cleanest cities.

MoHUA had conducted Swachh Survekshan 2016 survey for rating 73 major cities in January 2016, followed by Swachh Survekshan 2017 conducted in January-February 2017 for ranking 434 cities.

Swachh Survekshan 2018 ranked 4,203 cities. The 2019 edition not only covered 4,237 cities, but was also the first-of-its-kind completely digital survey completed in a record time of 28 days.

According to the ministry, in 'Swachh Survekshan 2020', in order to ensure continuous assessment and sustainability of on-ground performance of cities, the government had also introduced Swachh Survekshan League, a quarterly cleanliness assessment of cities and towns conducted across three quarters, with 25 percentage weightage integrated into the final Swachh Survekshan results for this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

