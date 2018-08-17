Swami Agnivesh roughed up outside BJP office

national

Agnivesh was recently attacked in Jharkhand's Pakur district in Jharkhand when he was on way to attend a public function in a village

Swami Agnivesh. File Photo

Social activist Swami Agnivesh was on Friday roughed up outside the BJP headquarters here when he came to pay his respects to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose body was lying in state for people to pay homage.

Soon after Agnivesh arrived at the venue on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, some people raised slogans asking him to go back. News channels showed footage of the former Janata Party MP, who was seen running and chased by people, believed to be Bharatiya Janata Party workers. The Delhi Police then took Agnivesh in a van and moved him to safety.

Agnivesh was recently attacked in Jharkhand's Pakur district in Jharkhand when he was on way to attend a public function in a village. Suspected BJP youth wing and ABVP workers had allegedly attacked him accusing him of being hand in glove with Christian missionaries for "instigating" tribals to convert religion.

