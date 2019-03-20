Swapnil Joshi takes up cameo role in Ladies Special

television

Swapnil Joshi will be playing a cameo role in the Hindi TV show Ladies Special

Swapnil Joshi

Actor Swapnil Joshi will be playing a cameo role in the Hindi TV show Ladies Special. "I'm doing mainstream Hindi TV after almost 10 years or so as I was busy doing Marathi films. It's a great feeling because it's like you're coming back to your roots. Deep down I'm very much a TV product, whatever I am is thanks to TV," Swapnil said in a statement.

"It's like I'm coming back home. Sony (Sony Entertainment Television) has been extremely instrumental in building and flourishing my career and it's like family. So, when I got a call that there's a cameo, it was like an old friend calling," he added.

The "Krishna" actor quickly agreed to be a part of it. "I think 'Ladies Special' as a show is very enriching and beyond entertainment, it's a very aspirational show. It gives you hope and happiness," he said.

According to a source, he will entertain the viewers of the show with his impressive comic timing. Swapnil will be seen in a burkha till his identity gets revealed by the leading ladies of the show.

Actress Girija Oak essays the role of an entrepreneur with a garment business in the show. Swapnil's character is going to play an important role in her life by giving her a big garments order.

