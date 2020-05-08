Swara Bhasker: Happily indulging in midnight feasts

With shutters across city gyms pulled down, Bollywood's top brass has returned to its nutrition manual to micromanage each calorie consumed, apart from attempting every iteration of body-weight workouts that can be fancied. But, Swara Bhasker has been unperturbed about weighing scale fluctuations as she happily indulges in copious amounts of carbs.

"I have been utilising this time unproductively," she laughs, adding that the weight gain could well aid her for her next film, the Krishna Sen biopic, which sees her impersonate a woman who weds at least two women under the guise of being a man. "I have been eating carbs and sugar, and am taking to midnight junk-food indulgences. More than kilos, I must focus on adding muscle mass around my torso, shoulders, and arms. However, no one knows how long this lockdown will last. I suppose we'll start work by the end of this year."

An array of developments led to filming being deferred from the close of 2019, when it was to initially set to roll. "First, our director was busy with projects. Then, we needed to spend time to crack a good script that we were satisfied with. And finally, I had to wrap up my acting commitments before jumping into this," says Bhasker, who is also co-producing the project.



Unwilling to join the bandwagon, Bhasker isn't considering a direct-to-OTT release just yet. "We don't know what the world will look like after this pandemic ends. So let's wait and watch," she says, addressing the decision taken by several filmmakers to take the digital route.

In the meantime, she is neck deep in work, trying to create a noteworthy script of a story that has piqued her interest. "I've been trying to crack this since a year," she says, without revealing details.

