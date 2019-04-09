Swara Bhasker: Kanhaiya Kumar's win will be victory for democracy

bollywood

Swara Bhasker campaigns for Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai as he files nomination for Lok Sabha seat

Swara Bhasker

When Kanhaiya Kumar files his nomination papers for the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat today, the CPI candidate will find an ally in Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker. Belonging to the rare breed of actors who are vocal about political and social issues, Bhasker will campaign for the CPI candidate.

Asserting that their shared roots in Jawaharlal Nehru University have little to do with her political stance, she says, "I feel aligned with Kanhaiya's views as a rational and patriotic citizen. He raises issues that concern all Indians - like the threat to the constitutional values, unemployment, rise of mob violence and the need for social justice."



Kanhaiya Kumar campaigning in Begusarai. Pic/PTI

While she acknowledges that it is an unusual way to spend one's birthday, the actor - who turns 31 today - says she is happy to do her bit in shaping the country's future. "If Kanhaiya wins, it will be a victory for Indian democracy."

Bhasker emphasises that a fair election is the only way to have the citizens' voice heard, thereby paving the way for the social change they wish to see. "We are seeing a large scale legitimisation of hate and violence that has never been seen before. At a time like this, silence is complicity. It's important to stand up for our country and constitution. If there is a collateral price to pay, I will do so."

Also Read: Swara Bhasker: Don't have vision to be director

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates