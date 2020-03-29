Swara Bhasker on break-up with beau Himanshu Sharma: It was unfortunate

Relationships in the Hindi film industry can be very delicate and also very volatile. There are no permanent love stories or hate stories in Bollywood and strangers can become friends overnight and the other way round. A very strong relationship of Tinsel Town that has now ended unfortunately is that of actress Swara Bhasker and writer Himanshu Sharma.

The common thread between them is filmmaker Aanand L. Rai. Both the artists have known each for almost a decade now since they have worked together in 2011's Tanu Weds Manu and gone on to collaborate for films like Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. However, fate had other plans and they parted ways. And the actress has now spoken about it to Pinkvilla.

She said, "I think you just have to sort of deal with it. In our case, it was very unfortunate. I didn't have or I still didn't have a lot of anger that could have helped me deal with it. Nobody did anything bad, nobody did anything wrong, nobody cheated on anyone. It was not those typical things, it was unfortunate."

She added, "I always think about it. Supposing you are walking down a park and that's what relationships are - you have decided to undertake a journey together. You come to a point where there are only two ways to go, you can either go left or right and one person wants to go right and the other person wants to go left. Then one of them have to say 'okay I will leave mine and come with you. We have to accept not just our choices but also the choices of other people. I guess that's what growing up is about. I think I am very needy and open about my feelings with my family and friends. So I had a lot of support."

Well, as we stated above, this is Bollywood where anything can happen. Himanshu is now busy with Rai's next directorial that stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan and is titled Atrangi Re. Swara is in talks for Veere Di Wedding 2.

