Swara Bhasker on Rasbhari: Was meant to be multi-season venture

Swara Bhasker's Rasbhari was subjected to a social media trial of sorts after it dropped online on June 25. An expression of displeasure from Central Board of Film Certification chairman Prasoon Joshi, several debates about the show's risqué content and countless hate tweets later, the actor reveals that the Amazon Prime Video series has been renewed for a second season.

"It was always meant to be a multi-season venture. The first instalment ends at a point where the viewer knows ki picture abhi baaki hai. The show leaves you at such an interesting hook point," says Bhasker, joking that it shares similarities with Baahubali in that regard. "At the end of Baahubali [2015], the audience was wondering why Katappa killed him. Here too, you have to watch the next season to know the reasons [behind the protagonist's actions]."

The series — which has Swara Bhasker play a teacher whose teenage student becomes obsessed with her — was severely criticised for having an exploitative gaze. However, the actor believes the story has its share of nostalgic value. "Haven't we all had a crush on some good-looking teacher in school? Sometimes, teachers like Shanu Bansal [her character] have aspirational value. We want to tap into that in the upcoming editions. I am open to discussing the flaws that the first season had so that our work only improves hereon. But, at its heart, the show is all about making a better man of its adolescent hero. It also depicts how we are victims of our own conditioning."

