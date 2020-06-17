Swara Bhasker: Took my personal headphones for the dubbing session

The entertainment industry is gingerly resuming work, with the first phase witnessing the commencement of post-production of projects. Even as stars have yet to report to work, Swara Bhasker got a taste of the new normal as she headed to a local studio to dub for two web shows.



"I'm in Delhi at the moment. So, we have found a studio that is not too far from home. The directors and sound designers are in Mumbai and monitor the dubbing online," reveals Bhasker, who dubbed for the Eros Now series, Flesh. "I wrapped up the shoot of the other series before the lockdown. It will be officially announced soon."

After being confined within the four walls for over two months, the actor admits she fielded her share of fears as she ventured out for work. "I don't want to contract [the virus] or pass it on to my parents. So, I didn't touch anything in the studio, nor did I use the restroom," she says, adding that she was being as vigilant as possible. "I carried water and coffee. I wore gloves and a mask until I started dubbing. The recording room is sanitised before and after each session. Also, I took my new and personal headphones; only I touched them."

Ask her if going back to the set, in the current scenario, may be premature, and she says, "I do miss shoots and want things to return to normal on the work front. But that will take some time. I don't think anyone plans to start shooting till it's safe again. We will need to become more organised than before."

