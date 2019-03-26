Swedish Artist Petter Wallenberg to launch India's first Pride Anthem featuring Sushant Divgikar

famous-personalities

Swedish musician and activist Peter Wallenberg with Sushant Divgikar

The international LGBTQ organization Rainbow Riots’ founder, Swedish musician and activist Peter Wallenberg has been in Mumbai for nearly two years, collaborating with India's queer pioneers. The result is the upcoming music album and advocacy project "Rainbow Riots India" which is part of the movement behind one of the greatest victories for human rights of our time. In September 2018, the controversial British colonial law Section 377 that criminalized homosexuality was abolished. After over 157 years, all Indians are now free to love!

“This isn’t just music - it’s the sound of India’s rainbow revolution”, says Petter Wallenberg. When asked Wallenberg if this song could be a break-through for the LGBTQ community on a large scale, he added, "This is the first time an international artist like me features Indian singers from the LGBT community. I wanted to show that we as LGBT people are everywhere, in every culture. When I arrived in India, as a gay man, I was a criminal. I started collaborating with Indian singers on the album ”Rainbow Riots India” to fight against oppression. When India decriminalized same-sex relations it became the biggest victory for human rights in our time. It will inspire and influence other countries to do the same."

When asked Sushant Divgikar how does it feel to be a part of India's first pride anthem, he said, "I am so excited to collaborate with Rainbow Riots and Petter in particular. I have followed his work and we have a mutual admiration society. We have had an absolute blast working on the track and I can’t wait for the world to hear what we have created."

Petter Wallenberg is announcing the first single 'Love is Love’, out on April 2nd, featuring India’s first openly gay celebrity and drag queen, Sushant Divgikar. ”Love is Love” is India’s first Pride anthem, a mix of classic Western dance music with both English and Hindi lyrics. Sushant Divgikar will be out on iTunes, Spotify and all major digital platforms worldwide on April 2nd.

