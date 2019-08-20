Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Film about the forgotten Indian hero

regional-cinema

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical war film, which narrates the story of an unsung hero and shows Reddy's struggle during India's first civil rebellion against the British rule. Dr. Chiranjeevi plays the role of Narasimha in this magnum opus

Chiranjeevi in a still from the teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Picture Courtesy: YouTube/Excel Entertainment

The makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy - a visual extravaganza released the film's teaser on Tuesday. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Movies released the Hindi trailer of this film on their YouTube channel. The teaser begins with the baritone voiceover by Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who speaks about the various freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh, Mangal Pandey, and a few others, whose major contribution to acquire freedom for India have been acknowledged. However, a warrior named Narasimha Reddy also played a pivotal role but there's barely any mention about him. This film traces his efforts and struggles for his nation and its people. South superstar Chiranjeevi plays the character of Narasimha in this film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical war film, which narrated the story of an unsung hero and shows Reddy's struggle during India's first civil rebellion against the British rule. The movie is a period drama based on the life of Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who rebelled against the British rule 10 years before the First War of Independence in 1857.

Watch the teaser here:

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has an enigmatic cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupati, Tamannaah, and Jagapathi Babu. This multilingual marks the first film of superstars Amitabh and Chiranjeevi together.

In an interview with IANS, Chiranjeevi said that it was his long-time desire to play a historic character. "It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back in the day, I couldn't play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don't think anyone wants to make a film on him today," said Chiranjeevi.

Amitabh Bachchan plays Chiranjeevi's mentor in the film. Before joining the sets, Big B wrote on his blog that he is thrilled to be a part of this project. "Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic superstar and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree. So, am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad in a few hours," he wrote in his blog.

Produced by Ram Charan, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy releases in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam will lock horns with Yash Raj Films' War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff on October 2, 2019.

