Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Prithvi Shaw stars in Mumbai's win over Jharkhand

Surat: Prithvi Shaw, who returned to competitive cricket after serving an eight month dope ban, smashed 64 as Mumbai chased down a stiff 171-run target with five balls to spare against Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Sunday.

Shaw smashed four fours and five sixes and led Mumbai's chase even as he kept losing partners at the other end. He fell in the 12th over, with Mumbai still needing 78 runs, but Shivam Dube (23 off 11 balls), Siddhesh Lad (18*) and Sujit Nayak (17*) completed the formalities.

