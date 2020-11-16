Sylvester Stallone joins Suicide Squad

Hollywood heavyweight Sylvester Stallone is now a part of the cast of The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn has confirmed. The project is being branded as a relaunch of the 2016's Suicide Squad, which followed the adventures of a team of DC super-villains including Harley Quinn and Rick Flag. The original film was directed by David Ayer.

Gunn, known for the Guardians of the Galaxy films under the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took to Instagram to reveal Stallone's casting. "Always love working with my friend Stallone and our work today on The Suicide Squad was no exception," Gunn captioned his selfie with the Rocky legend.

According to Deadline, there is some speculation that Stallone will be the voice of King Shark. Stallone also confirmed his participation by posting a video to Instagram acknowledging he was on his way to go film a scene.

The film will see Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Squad mastermind Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag.

They will be joined by newcomers Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Taika Waititi and Pete Davidson. The Suicide Squad also marks Gunn's reunion with Michael Rooker and his brother Sean Gunn. The Suicide Squad is slated to be released in theatres on August 6, 2021.

