Sylvester Stallone to make Rambo 5

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone is working on the fifth installment of "Rambo". The 71-year-old actor first played the Vietnam veteran in 1982. He is said to be working on a script for the new movie with his "Expendables" collaborator Avi Lerner on board as a producer, reports deadline.com.

Lerner's Millennium Films is launching sales on the project in Cannes with a tentative shoot date set for September of this year. In the fifth episode of the franchise, when the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped, Rambo, who has been working on a ranch, crosses the US-Mexican border and quickly finds himself up against the full might of one of Mexico's most violent cartels. Stallone, who starred in and directed the last episode of the series in 2008, is currently working on "Creed II".

