Syria chemical attack was fabricated: Russia

Russian FM Lavrov says he has 'irrefutable evidence' to disprove the allegations



Sergei Lavrov said the attack was staged as part of a 'Russo-phobic campaign' led by one country, which he did not name. Pic/AFP

Russia's foreign minister has asserted that a suspected chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma last weekend was fabricated with the help of an unspecified foreign intelligence agency.

Sergey Lavrov says Russian experts have inspected the site of the alleged attack in Douma, just east of Damascus, and found no trace of chemical weapons. He says Moscow has "irrefutable information that it was another fabrication." Lavrov spoke to reporters in Moscow yesterday. He said that "intelligence agencies of a state that is now striving to spearhead a Russo-phobic campaign were involved in that fabrication." He didn't elaborate or name the state.

A fact-finding mission from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is expected to head to Douma, the site of the suspected attack. Both the Russian military and the Syrian government said they would facilitate the mission and ensure the inspectors' security.

The attack has drawn international outrage and prompted the United States and its allies to consider a military strike on Syria, something Moscow has strongly warned against.