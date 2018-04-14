Syria chemical attack was fabricated: Russia
Russian FM Lavrov says he has 'irrefutable evidence' to disprove the allegations
Sergei Lavrov said the attack was staged as part of a 'Russo-phobic campaign' led by one country, which he did not name. Pic/AFP
Russia's foreign minister has asserted that a suspected chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma last weekend was fabricated with the help of an unspecified foreign intelligence agency.
Sergey Lavrov says Russian experts have inspected the site of the alleged attack in Douma, just east of Damascus, and found no trace of chemical weapons. He says Moscow has "irrefutable information that it was another fabrication." Lavrov spoke to reporters in Moscow yesterday. He said that "intelligence agencies of a state that is now striving to spearhead a Russo-phobic campaign were involved in that fabrication." He didn't elaborate or name the state.
A fact-finding mission from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is expected to head to Douma, the site of the suspected attack. Both the Russian military and the Syrian government said they would facilitate the mission and ensure the inspectors' security.
The attack has drawn international outrage and prompted the United States and its allies to consider a military strike on Syria, something Moscow has strongly warned against.
Trump yet to make 'final decision'
Washington: US President Donald Trump has not yet made his "final decision" on how to respond to an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria, the White House said after he met with his top national security advisors.
UK FM 'distorting' watchdog findings
Moscow: Russia's Foreign Minister accused his British counterpart of distorting the findings of the world chemical watchdog's investigation into the spy poisoning. "Already politicians like Boris Johnson are once again trying to distort the truth and announce that the OPCW statement supports Britain's conclusions without exception," Sergei Lavrov said.
'Yulia forcibly detained by UK'
Moscow has said it feared the UK had forcibly detained Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned along with her father in England last month and refused Russian consular assistance. "We have every reason to believe this could be a question of the deliberate, forcible detention of a Russian citizen or possibly their coercion into a staged announcement," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
