T20 2018: 5 important takeaways from Bangalore's win over Hyderabad

Moeen Ali striking form at the right time: England's much-maligned all-rounder Moeen Ali, who had a lackluster Ashes series (was bunny of Nathan Lyon) struck a classy 65 off 34 balls and alongside Proteas AB de Villiers

Bangalore kept their hopes alive in the T20 2018 and defeated Hyderabad by 14 runs and with the win Bangalore are still in the hunt for the playoffs. Bangalore batted well and then their bowlers finally came to the party to defend a big score.

Here are 5 takeaways from Bangalore’s win over Hyderabad:

Moeen Ali striking form at the right time:

England’s much-maligned all-rounder Moeen Ali, who had a lackluster Ashes series (was bunny of Nathan Lyon) struck a classy 65 off 34 balls and alongside Proteas’ AB de Villiers (69 off 39) added 107 for the third wicket. Moeen Ali played without any fear and played his natural game and hit six maximums.

Moeen Ali’s performance augurs well for the Bangalore as it gives them another option apart from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali can also contribute with the ball as well.

AB de Villiers delivers once again:

South African giant and Bangalore’s adopted son AB de Villiers once again came to the party and showed his 360 degree game by scoring a magnificent 69 off 39 balls.

AB de Villiers came to the crease after Bangalore had lost two early wickets, but continued playing his natural game and alongside Moeen Ali took Bangalore out of danger. As the tournament is reaching its business end, AB de Villiers is again showing his big match temperament and if they win their last match then AB de Villiers can do some serious damage in knockout matches.

Hyderabad bowlers having a rare off day:

T20 2018’s leading team i.e. Hyderabad had a shocker of a day in the field and conceded 218 runs against Bangalore. Hyderabad in T20 2018 have taken a great pride in suffocating opposition and being very economical with the ball.

Hyderabad bowlers were hit all around the park and special treatment was reserved for Kerala’s Basil Thampi, who had the figures of 0/70 in four overs and apart from Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (3/27), all Hyderabad bowlers had a day to forget and captain Kane Williamson would be hoping that they don’t repeat this kind of performance in a playoff match.

Kane Williamson almost pulling it off for Hyderabad:

In T20 2018 we are seeing the new side of New Zealand’s ace player Kane Williamson. When you think of Kane Williamson, you don’t consider him as a swashbuckling T20 player and picture him as a pure and technically correct player.

Kane Williamson in T20 2018 has already struck 625 runs in 13 matches (second place in leading runs scorers list) and on Thursday scored a valiant 81 off 42 balls and got out in the 20th over. Kane Williamson has totally modified his game and if Hyderabad wants to win T20 2018 then Kane Williamson has to continue leading from the front.

Bangalore bowlers not choking under pressure:

Before the start of the tournament, Bangalore captain Virat Kohli had said that this is the best bowling attack that Bangalore has had in the past 10 years. But, ironically Bangalore’s bowlers have been leaking runs left, right and centre.

In a must-win game, Bangalore were defending 219 against the table toppers and finally hosts managed to defend a score and held their nerve in the death overs (most expensive side in the death overs). For Bangalore it was a collective effort and captain Virat Kohli would be very happy that his bowlers didn’t choke. Bangalore’s fortunes have changed ever since the inclusion of Tim Southee and the bowling attack mentored by Ashish Nehra is finally executing their plans.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agency have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever