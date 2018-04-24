T20 2018: After howlers, umpires told to be more vigilant

"These things do happen sometimes but still the T20 chairman has spoken to match referees and asked them to speak to the umpires," a source close to Shukla said on the sidelines of the match between Punjab and Delhi tonight



Rajiv Shukla

Taking strong exception to a few umpiring howlers in the ongoing T20 2018, the league's chairman Rajiv Shukla is learnt to have told match referees to speak to umpires about staying more vigilant during matches.

"These things do happen sometimes but still the T20 chairman has spoken to match referees and asked them to speak to the umpires," a source close to Shukla said on the sidelines of the match between Punjab and Delhi tonight.

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad saw a seven-ball over two weeks ago. There was a clear no ball bowled during the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, but it escaped the umpire's attention. To minimise errors, the umpires have apparently been advised to take the help of technology, if needed. Another official involved with the Indian Premier League said nobody is "infallible".

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever