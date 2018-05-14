T20 2018: Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow-over rate against Mumbai

Last night, the Rahane-led side outclassed the defending champions Mumbai by seven wickets, courtesy a whirlwind unbeaten 94 by opener Jos Buttler who stuck his fifth consecutive fifty in the tournament



Ajinkya Rahane

Rajasthan skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained slow-over rate during their T20 2018 match against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Last night, the Rahane-led side outclassed the defending champions Mumbai by seven wickets, courtesy a whirlwind unbeaten 94 by opener Jos Buttler who stuck his fifth consecutive fifty in the tournament. "Rajasthan captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their T20 2018 match against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 13," an IPL release said today. "

As it was his team's first offence of the season under the T20's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakh," the release said. Rajasthan will play Kolkata at Edens Gardens tomorrow.

