T20 2018: Array of elders, a worry for Captain Cool Dhoni

MS Dhoni's Chennai favourites in T20 finale, but Kane's Hyderabad not likely to be overwhelmed



MS Dhoni addresses the media on the eve of the T20 2018 final on Saturday. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Chennai have been clinical in every aspect of their game and it is this consistency that was a huge factor in reaching their seventh T20.

Though Chennai have already won two titles and are overwhelming favourites for their third trophy when they take on Hyderabad today, skipper MS Dhoni is a bit concerned of the several 35-plus cricketers in his ranks that can hurt their chances in the all-important clash. "Experience really counts but it's not that it always matters. It is not something that can be replaced. Excess of everything is bad... the good thing is we have managed with them very well. We have done well so far, but it is something that can hurt us at any time," warned Dhoni on the eve of the big-ticket clash.



Kane Williamson and Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Chennai couldn't have asked for a better return to the T20 2018 after a two-year suspension. Then, the team was forced to shift their base to Pune due to the Cauvery river dispute in Tamil Nadu.

In the midst of all this has been Dhoni's revival with his willow and reclaiming his Midas touch as skipper after relinquishing his role with Pune in Chennai's absence. "I think it is a responsibility given to you irrespective of your past performance that you have done as a team. Nothing really changes for you. The challenge this year was slightly different to what we faced in the past seven-eight years," said Dhoni.

