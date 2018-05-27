T20 2018: Who will lift the trophy - Chennai or Hyderabad?

Chennai fans will want their team to beat Hyderabad yet again in T20 2018-11 after hat-trick of victories, but Williamson's men determined to play tough in final



Chennai's senior pro Suresh Raina with batting coach Michael Hussey during a practice session at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday

All good things must come to an end. Today, the 51-day T20 cricket carnival in India will complete its 11th edition to determine who lifts the coveted T20 2018 trophy when Chennai take on Hyderabad in the title clash at Wankhede Stadium.

The two southern states will battle it out to showcase their cricketing supremacy in a contest that is held in the West.

Similar scenario

The scenario is a repeat of last year's T20 2018 final where Mumbai were finally able to beat Pune after losing to them thrice - a couple of times in the league stage and once in a playoffs match.

Chennai too enjoy similar dominance over Hyderabad, beating them thrice in the tournament so far with the latest being on May 22 at the same venue where Hyderabad were bamboozled by a stunning knock from Faf du Plessis to clinch a two-wicket thriller that helped Chennai book a spot in the final.

What makes Chennai favourites for their third T20 2018 title is their remarkable ability to come back in the game from hopeless situations while chasing. Du Plessis' 67-run knock in the Qualifier 1 against Hyderabad at Wankhede was the fourth time Chennai were able to win a game from nowhere. It is this ability of Chennai that never puts them out of contention to win a match. Hyderabad too are a dangerous team to face with opener Shikhar Dhawan in top form, a smart strategist in skipper Kane Williamson, a fiery bowling line-up and the X-factor that Rashid Khan brings to the team.

The Afghan leggie has the ability to single-handedly turn the tables considering he has foxed top dogs Virat Kohli (Banglore) and MS Dhoni (Chennai skipper) in the tournament.

Must be competitive

Is there any area identified that will help Hyderabad beat Chennai? "I'm not looking at areas that we need to tighten up. We just need to concentrate on our brand of cricket and make sure we bring that to the final tomorrow. And as long as we do that, I'm sure we'll be competitive on the day," Hyderabad coach Tom Moody said on Saturday.

Heading into today's final, Williamson would look to do what Mumbai did to Pune when it mattered the most. Over to the Wankhede.

