T20 2018: Bangalore still searching for winning formula, says Chris Woakes
It's early days in this edition of the T20 and most teams are still searching for that right balance to their line-up
Chris Woakes
It's early days in this edition of the T20 and most teams are still searching for that right balance to their line-up. It's no different with the Bangalore and as their English import Chris Woakes admitted, it doesn't help the cause when you are losing more often than not.
"When you are losing games, I suppose you are always tinkering with the team to trying to find the right combination to get that winning formula. I suppose we are still searching for that," said Woakes at a media interaction.
One of Bangalore's biggest concerns has been the death bowling, having leaked too many runs in that period. "We have got a few [death overs specialists] but everyone has to be able to step up and bowl the overs if they are needed to. We have tried a few different combinations at the death. [Mohammed] Siraj came in the last match and bowled very well. Hopefully, he can continue to do that. Our plans are good at the death. We just need to execute them a bit better," he said.
Switching to a few English cricket veterans frowning on Virat Kohli's possible county cricket stint ahead of India's tour to England later this year, Woakes was all for his Bangalore skipper to be a part of it. "My opinion is that if the counties are willing to sign Indian players then so be it. The young guys get a chance to bowl to a player like Virat.
That can only help the game and a make it a better competition and better experience for the guys going into international cricket. I don't have a problem with it. Hopefully, he doesn't score too many runs so he is not in too good a form coming into the series," he said.
Catch up on all the latest IPL news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
WT20: Virat Kohli can still get runs but in a losing cause, says Chris Gayle