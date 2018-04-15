T20 2018: Chennai look to be Punjab's den today

Despite both the matches going down to the wire, the MS Dhoni-led team should have had their spirits soaring. But their campaign has run into unexpected problems



Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh

Two matches, two close wins, two injuries and a major setback. That, in nutshell is how Chennai have made their return to the T20 fold after a two-year suspension. Despite both the matches going down to the wire, the MS Dhoni-led team should have had their spirits soaring. But their campaign has run into unexpected problems.

They take on Punjab in a night game at the PCA Stadium in Mohali today. In the first match, they lost Kedar Jadhav to an injury and in the second, Suresh Raina suffered a calf strain and is out of the next two games. But the biggest blow the team have received is the loss of a home advantage. Their remaining six home games have been shifted out of Chennai to Pune as protests over the Cauvery water dispute could lead to law and order problems.

It's not all gloomy for Chennai, though there is good news too. Faf du Plessis and Murali Vijay, who were unfit for the first two matches, are fit and available for selection. That should give the team a big boost as they prepare to maintain their unbeaten run.

As for the hosts, they would like to get back to winning ways after a setback in the last game. Having defeated Delhi Daredevils in the opening game here last week, they would surely like to get the better of Chennai in home conditions in front of a full house.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates