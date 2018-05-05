T20 2018: Daniel Vettori says AB de Villiers is fit for match against Chennai

Bangalore head coach Daniel Vettori yesterday said their star player AB de Villiers is fit for today's game against Chennai. However, De Villiers' compatriot Quinton de Kock has flown back home to attend a wedding



Bangalore's AB de Villiers

Bangalore head coach Daniel Vettori yesterday said their star player AB de Villiers is fit for today's game against Chennai. However, De Villiers' compatriot Quinton de Kock has flown back home to attend a wedding. The Bangalore batting mainstay had missed last the two games due to viral fever.

“AB is fit. Quinton is away from this game. He has returned home for a wedding. He's unavailable for this match. Easy decision for us to make,” Vettori told reporters here on the eve of the match. Bangalore are in the fifth spot, having won three of their eight matches, Chennai are still in a comfortable position in second position with six wins from nine games.

