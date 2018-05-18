T20 2018: Demoted Yuvraj Singh is now a shadow of himself at Punjab

Not only has his T20 2018 fortunes dwindled over the years - from being the most expensive player (signed by Delhi for Rs 16 crore) in 2015 to being bought by Punjab at his base price of Rs 2 crore in the last player auction



Punjab cricketer Yuvraj Singh (L) talks with teammate Ankit Rajpoot after he was hit for runs during the T20 2018 Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai and Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 16, 2018. Pic/AFP

Yuvraj Singh continues to remain an enigma in Indian cricket. One of the best white-ball players in the world, the southpaw is presently a shadow of himself. Not only has his T20 2018 fortunes dwindled over the years - from being the most expensive player (signed by Delhi for Rs 16 crore) in 2015 to being bought by Punjab at his base price of Rs 2 crore in the last player auction - form too, has deserted Yuvraj, 36.

On Wednesday, when Axar Patel was sent ahead of Yuvraj, who has scored just 65 runs in six innings this T20 2018, against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium, it was a huge indicator that the team have lost faith in the southpaw. Yuvraj Singh, who was drafted back in the playing XI against Mumbai, came at the crease with Punjab needing 20 off 10 - an ideal scenario for the big-hitter, one would have thought. But Yuvraj's reflexes seemed slow as pacer Jasprit Bumrah cramped him for room off the very first ball he faced before scampering for a single.

Then, with 17 needed off the final over, Mitchell McClenaghan bowled in the zone where a vintage Yuvraj would have dispatched it into the stands, but this time he simply failed to connect. And, off the third ball he faced, Yuvraj holed out to Evin Lewis at sweeper cover, departing with 15 runs still to get and three balls remaining. Punjab lost by three runs.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh gifts Punjab jersey to a cancer-afflicted boy

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates