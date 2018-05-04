T20 2018: Does Rishab Pant want to be selected in Team India? He said this...

Asked if this consistent show will help him secure an India jersey, Pant said, "I am not thinking about that



Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's individual brilliance has not gone unnoticed in Delhi's stuttering campaign in the T20 2018 but the young wicketkeeper batsman says he doesn't want to think about a potential India call-up based on this performance.

He smashed 69 off just 29 balls in his side's four-run win over Rajasthan's on Wednesday. Asked if this consistent show will help him secure an India jersey, Pant said, "I am not thinking about that. I am just playing T20 right now, just trying it do well in every game."

