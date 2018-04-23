T20 2018: Gautam Gambhir and Co seek home comfort against Punjab

Delhi have been the least impressive of all teams in the past few seasons, only managing to finish at the bottom half of the pecking order



Gautam Gambhir

Bruised and battered after a string of defeats, Delhi find themselves in an 'oh-so-familiar' situation as they seek home comfort against Punjab in the T20 2018 here tonight.

Delhi have been the least impressive of all teams in the past few seasons, only managing to finish at the bottom half of the pecking order. Delhi have suffered fours reverses from five outings to occupy the last place. Given the form they have shown in the previous encounters, Punjab will fancy their chances to continue the momentum against an embattled Delhi outfit.

Returning to his home city franchise, skipper Gautam Gambhir would look to get his scoring touch back. So is the case with Glenn Maxwell, while Shreyas Iyer, who scored a half century against Bangalore, would look to continue in same vein. Delhi's bowling has been an issue with Mohammed Shami off colour. Trent Boult has been decent until now, but likes of Shahbaz Nadeem, Shami have flattered to deceive.

