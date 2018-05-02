T20 2018: Hardik Pandya's knock goes in vain as Mumbai faces their sixth defeat

Having got off to a good start thanks to an attacking 45 from opener Manan Vohra and a fighting 37 later from Brendon McCullum, they lost the momentum in the 18th over with Hardik Pandya picking up three wickets for just two runs



The Bangalore are used to putting up the runs on the board irrespective of the conditions. Last night was no different but what was indeed different was their bowling effort. At long last the Bangalore bowlers joined the party to help the hosts carve out a 14-run win over fellow strugglers Mumbai after their batsmen, asked to bat first, had made a respectable 167 on another difficult surface at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Umesh Yadav, who seems to have developed the habit of bowling well in alternate games, led the bowling effort. His two wickets in his second over, the fourth of the innings, which included the prized scalp of Rohit Sharma, caught brilliantly by a diving Quinton de Kock for a first ball duck, set the tone for the rest. There was a game fightback by the Pandya brothers, Hardik (50, 42b) and Krunal (23, 19b), who added 56 from 39 balls to give the home side a fright but in the end it was Bangalore’s game.



Earlier, Bangalore, again playing without the ill AB de Villiers, owed a lot to the last over flourish from Colin de Grandhomme. If you thought Bangalore had a problem with their death bowling until this game, how’s this for death batting – 20 runs from four overs for the loss of four wickets, one of which included skipper Virat Kohli for a 26-ball 32.

Having got off to a good start thanks to an attacking 45 from opener Manan Vohra (31b, 2x4, 4x6) and a fighting 37 (25b, 4x4, 2x6) later from Brendon McCullum, they lost the momentum in the 18th over with Hardik Pandya picking up three wickets for just two runs. But because Mitchell McClenhagan had given a mere 11 runs from his first three overs, Rohit Sharma turned to him for the final over. Colin de Grandhomme blasted three sixes, including one off a free hit, to boost the Bangalore total and give his side something to fight with. And fight they did to finally give their desperate loyal supporters another win. It also was a birthday gift of sorts for their captain’s cheering wife.

