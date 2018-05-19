T20 2018: Harshal Patel's score scripts Delhi's recovery

All-rounder scores quickfire 16-ball 36 not out and claims 1-23 as Delhi beat Chennai by 34 runs



Delhi's Harshal Patel in full flow against Chennai at Feroz Shah Kotla yesterday. Pic/PTI

Delhi restored some pride with an upset 34-run win over the formidable Chennai in a dead rubber here yesterday. Vijay Shankar (36 not out off 29) and Harshal Patel (36 not out off 16) scripted Delhi's recovery after a pedestrian performance from the top-order, helping the hosts reach 162 for five with an unbeaten 65-run stand off 32 balls.

Leg-spinners Amit Mishra (2-20) and Sandeep Lamichhane (1-21) then starred in an impressive bowling effort that restricted Chennai to 128 for six. All-rounder Patel chipped in with the ball as well by taking the prized wicket of Ambati Rayudu (50 off 29). It was Delhi' fourth win of the season in 13 games.



Delhi's Amit Mishra celebrates the wicket of Chennai opener Shane Watson yesterday. Pic/AFP

The already eliminated team has one more game to play on Sunday. The unexpected loss was Chennai's fifth in 13 matches and they remain second on the points table. Chennai were cautious to begin with, collecting just 22 runs off the first five overs. Rayudu cut loose in the following over, smashing pacer Avesh Khan for 22 runs courtesy three sixes and a four. Rayudu, the team's leading run scorer with 585 runs at 48.75, maintained his rich vein of form with his third fifty of the season.

He departed the very next ball to leave Chennai at 70 for two in 10 overs, needing 93 off the last 60 balls. Suresh Raina (15 off 18), dropped by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on the first ball he faced, did not make it count as Nepal spinner Lamichhane had him caught at deep midwicket.

