T20 2018: MS Dhoni does not need his back, his arms can 'do the job'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Pic/PTI

Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently took his team within a breath of victory against Punjab in their recent encounter. But Dhoni was in the middle of an agonising back pain during the match.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's powerful forearms won many a matches for India and no wonder the former India captain has confidence to clear the boundary even when he is suffering from excruciating back pain.

For lofted shots, a batsman needs to maintain shape while transfering body weight into the shot. However against Punjab last night, the Chennai captain was in real pain but kept clearing the ropes with consummate ease. Dhoni's unbeaten 79 off 44 balls got Chennai agonisingly close to the target before the visitors fell short by four runs.

MS Dhoni has scored over 3,500 runs for Chennai in the T20 format averaging above 38. His highest score remains an unbeaten 79.

When asked how he could hit those lofted shots with a painful back, Dhoni replied: "The back is pretty bad but God has given me lot of power and I don't need to use my back a lot. My arms can do the job."

However, Dhoni maintained that it was not a very serious injury. "It shouldn't be too bad because I know what happened. And when you know the extent of your injury, you know how bad it really is," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

