T20 2018: Mumbai boys Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw star for Delhi

Delhi's Prithvi Shaw departs after his maiden T20 fifty yesterday

It required two Mumbaikars — new skipper Shreyas Iyer and teenager Prithvi Shaw — to revive the fortunes of Delhi in T20-11. Iyer, despite being burdened with leading a struggling team, played an innings which will be remembered for a long time. His unbeaten 93, which included 28 from the final over of the innings, ensured that Delhi posted 219-4, the highest score in this T20 season.

Iyer, Shaw run riot

Iyer's blistering knock came after Shaw had become the youngest player to register a half-century in the mega-event. His 62, in only his second T20 game, was the platform on which Iyer built a huge total which Kolkata' batsmen found too tough to overhaul. Pressured by the task of getting to the target at 11 an over, Kolkata lost early wickets and with it, the plot. It was left to Andre Russell to make a fight of it with a hard-struck 44. But his effort went in vain as KKR fell 55 runs short in the end. The comprehensive victory enabled Delhi move a notch up from the bottom of the points table.



Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer en route his unbeaten 40-ball 93 v Kolkata in New Delhi yesterday. Pics/AFP

Last-over mayhem

Earlier, the murderous assault Iyer launched at the bowling in the fag end of the innings was scintillating. In the last over by Shivam Mavi, he struck the young pacer for four sixes and a four. The over accrued 29 runs, which virtually sealed the fate of the match.

