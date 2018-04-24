T20 2018: Mumbai can turn things around, says skipper Rohit Sharma

"So far whatever is happening with Mumbai, it is not going the way we want to



Rohit Sharma

Defending champions Mumbai have lost four games out of the first five they have played, but captain Rohit Sharma yesterday expressed optimism that things could be turned around as has been the case in the past.

Watch video: Sachin Tendulkar's romantic side

"So far whatever is happening with Mumbai, it is not going the way we want to. But I think we will turn things around like we have done it in the past," Rohit said.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever