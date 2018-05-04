T20 2018: Prithvi Shaw is like Sachin Tendulkar, feels Mark Waugh

Shaw, who has been a key figure in Delhi squad, has accumulated 140 runs at a strike rate of 166.66 from four games



Delhi's Prithvi Shaw during his 47 against Rajasthan on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh believes Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw's batting technique resembles that of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. Shaw, who has been a key figure in Delhi squad, has accumulated 140 runs at a strike rate of 166.66 from four games.



Mark Waugh

Commenting on Prithvi's batting technique in Star Sports' Select Dugout show, Waugh said: "The first thing you notice is his technique, it's very similar to Sachin Tendulkar. His grip, his stance, he stays very still at the crease and plays all his shots around the wicket.

"He plays the ball quite late and is quite punchy in his stroke play. He has an excellent base to play any shot. He's just so much like Sachin," Waugh added. Shaw, 18, scored his maiden IPL half-century in only his second match. Earlier, he led India to ICC U-19 World Cup title in New Zealand.

