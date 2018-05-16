T20 2018: Punjab's batting issues hurting team, says R Ashwin

After suffering a 10-wicket defeat against Bangalore, Punjab skipper R Ashwin reckons that the team has a problem in the batting department



After suffering a 10-wicket defeat against Bangalore, Punjab skipper R Ashwin reckons that the team has a problem in the batting department. Monday’s defeat was the third consecutive loss for Punjab. Bangalore completely dominated their opponents on Monday as Punjab bundled out for a paltry 88 runs.

"We have a problem with our batting. We are not one of the top champion sides to be very honest, we are one of those sides that punched above our weight in the first half of the competition," R Ashwin said after the match.

"To be very precise, I did expect to find ourselves in such a situation, but not this much; probably thought we might have won one or two more games and probably reached 14 or 16 points.

"Defending on this ground isn’t easy. We perhaps made the mistake of trying to score more than the par score and thereby ended up losing wickets," he said. With this loss, Punjab have slipped to the fifth position in the table.

