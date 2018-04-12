T20 2018: Rajasthan beat Delhi by 10 runs

Rajasthan emerge victorious against Delhi in the sixth T20 2018 match at their home ground



Ajinkya Rahane. Pic/AFP

Rajasthan rode their bowlers' good show coupled with skipper Ajinkya Rahane's 45 to beat Delhi by 10 runs via Duckworth-Lewis Method in a heavily rain-truncated T20 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Wednesday. Rain played spoilsport for the major part, forcing D/L method to come into play after the hosts were 153/5 in 17.5 overs when it started drizzling. Delhi were given a revised target of 71 to chase in six overs but Australian pacer Ben Laughlin (2/20) picked up the wickets of Glenn Maxwell (17) and Vijay Shankar while Jaydev Unadkat (1/24) accounted for Rishabh Pant (20) to never let Delhi come close to winning in harsh circumstances.

Opener Colin Munro (0) was run out without facing a ball. Chris Morris (17 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (0 not out) were at the crease. Earlier, Rajasthan rode Rahane's 45 to get to 153/5 when the skied opened up in the 17th over with Rahul Tripathi (15) and Krishnappa Gowtham (2) at the crease. For Delhi, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem returned best figures of 2/34 while New Zealand pacer Trent Boult and India fast bowler Mohammed Shami also picked up a wicket apiece.

Rahane stitched together a 62-run stand with Sanju Samson (37) for the third wicket while wicketkeeper Jos Buttler (29) and Tripathi joined hands for another important partnership of 38 runs for the fifth wicket. Rajasthan lost opener D'Arcy Short (6) early to a run out and then Trent Boult got the outside edge of star England all-rounder Ben Stokes (16) for keeper Pant to take an easy catch.

Nadeem castled Samson to bring an end to his association with Rahane, scalping the captain's wicket also with a away-turning delivery which the batsman tried to work over midwicket but have a catch to Chris Morris at point. Buttler was removed by Shami just when the England stumper was looking good to go big before rain interrupted play.

Brief scores: Rajasthan 153/5 in 17.5 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 45, Sanju Samson 37; Shahbaz Nadeem 2/34) beat Delhi 60/4 (Rishabh Pant 20; Ben Laughlin 2/20) by 10 runs via D/L method.

Teams:

Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

Delhi : Colin Munro, Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Nadeem, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever